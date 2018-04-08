Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mitek Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.4653596639581 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.28, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $89,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

