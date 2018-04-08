NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.907370347838 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NIC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 604,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,625. The stock has a market cap of $922.90, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.40.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. NIC had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

NIC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

