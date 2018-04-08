Ross Stores (ROST) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ross Stores earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.6467874964757 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ROST traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,887. The company has a market capitalization of $29,331.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other news, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $258,595.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $2,410,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,751 shares of company stock valued at $15,084,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

