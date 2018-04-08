Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Stock Price

News articles about Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seven Stars Cloud Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4331882564272 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ SSC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,287. Seven Stars Cloud Group has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seven Stars Cloud Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc provides cloud-based B2B solutions for businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company through its Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Supply Chain & Exchanges technology and Virtual Platform as a Service focuses in the areas of brand, content, and intellectual property cloud; product sales cloud; and transactional finance product cloud.

