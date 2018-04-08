Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5489848966843 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,990.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

