Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Veritone (VERI) Stock Price

Media stories about Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritone earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1174075858006 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Veritone stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 428,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,791. The company has a market cap of $256.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Veritone has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 413.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.12) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter F. Collins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc is a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The Company’s platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

