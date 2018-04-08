Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Abercrombie & Fitch earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 46.1587626517907 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.95 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE ANF opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,862.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $27.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

