Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aramark (ARMK) Stock Price

Media stories about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aramark earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4932745220074 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 959,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9,476.78, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. Aramark has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-aramark-armk-stock-price.html.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.