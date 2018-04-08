Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ecopetrol earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.1504809142407 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. 1,268,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,800.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6374 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. UBS lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Santander downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

