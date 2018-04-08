Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Price

Media stories about Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Extra Space Storage earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.17744754593 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. 598,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10,942.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $281.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.74 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 18.87%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $124,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $71,825.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $5,388,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

