Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Share Price

News headlines about Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gaming and Leisure Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3816548526162 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 999,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,560. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7,181.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Carlino acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Clifford acquired 54,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

