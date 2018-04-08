Geron (GERN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Geron earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3372693794977 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 5,373,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,195,062. The firm has a market cap of $584.78, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.29. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 2,621.22%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

