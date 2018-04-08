Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Information Services Group (III) Stock Price

Media headlines about Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Information Services Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9688674643857 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

III stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 73,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,076. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $183.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on III. Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

