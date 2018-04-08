Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5027967565606 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.17. 1,201,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,191. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,822.13, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other Northern Trust news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $528,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $315,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,431. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

