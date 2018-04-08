Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NVR (NVR) Share Price

News coverage about NVR (NYSE:NVR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NVR earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.576083947543 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS boosted their price objective on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,119.25.

NYSE NVR traded down $63.22 on Friday, reaching $3,122.00. 32,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,498.64, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,028.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 188.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,968.07, for a total value of $1,187,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097 shares of company stock worth $3,373,063. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

