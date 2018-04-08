VF (VFC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about VF (NYSE:VFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.6198584117535 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

VFC traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,365. VF has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30,271.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that VF will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

