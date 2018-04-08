ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ArcBest earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1332770213916 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 241,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.76. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.69 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

