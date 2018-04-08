Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price

Media stories about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the game software company an impact score of 44.9668959439336 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 2,472,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,206. The stock has a market cap of $36,304.32, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs downgraded Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijayanthimala Singh sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,579 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,399. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

