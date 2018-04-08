Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Leju (LEJU) Share Price

News articles about Leju (NYSE:LEJU) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leju earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9831733118283 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LEJU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NYSE LEJU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 299,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,693. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.06, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Leju had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.19%. The business had revenue of $106.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com.

