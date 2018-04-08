Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3620543500834 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on LORL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $40.00 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-loral-space-communications-ltd-lorl-stock-price-updated.html.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc, which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world.

