Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Stock Price

Press coverage about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.8427301486943 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MTU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 989,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,010. The company has a market capitalization of $88,244.16, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTU. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

