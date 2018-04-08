Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weibo earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.0306562179679 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Weibo to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

NASDAQ WB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.60. 973,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,681. Weibo has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $25,130.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

