Exterran (EXTN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exterran earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 45.5678965203317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $27.30 on Friday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

In other Exterran news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $242,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,094.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-exterran-extn-share-price-updated.html.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.