Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Mortgage Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4872998227359 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.74 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

IVR stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,832.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 56.83% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Lockhart acquired 61,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lee Jr. Phegley purchased 1,750 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,107.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

