Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sensata Technologies (ST) Share Price

Media headlines about Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.4685418266379 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE ST traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8,724.87, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.31 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $204,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $738,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sensata-technologies-st-share-price.html.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.