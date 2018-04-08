Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern National Banc. of Virginia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.6613516207832 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SONA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,651. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.00, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $201,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Lagos acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,657 shares in the company, valued at $337,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,218 shares of company stock worth $316,436. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

