Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trueblue earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.961881031275 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trueblue from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

TBI stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,092.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.15. Trueblue has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trueblue news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $581,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $59,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

