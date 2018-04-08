Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Share Price

Media headlines about XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XPO Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8292668304142 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Vetr cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,028. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $11,541.15, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

