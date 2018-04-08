Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

News stories about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the e-commerce giant an impact score of 44.5075338287598 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,346.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,494.78.

Amazon.com stock traded down $46.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,405.23. 5,882,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $680,281.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

