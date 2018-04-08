Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.3125091624898 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 7,094,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,933. Chevron has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $219,220.64, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

