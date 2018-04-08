Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kite Pharma (KITE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kite Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.9675392385732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Kite Pharma stock remained flat at $$179.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kite Pharma has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $179.99.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

