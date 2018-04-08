Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MobileIron (MOBL) Stock Price

Media coverage about MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MobileIron earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.6573979646772 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MOBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MobileIron in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on MobileIron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of MobileIron stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. MobileIron has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $490.23, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.33.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 181.27% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. analysts forecast that MobileIron will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 71,875 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $369,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 9,131 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,294.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,761 shares of company stock worth $776,446. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

