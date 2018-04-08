Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Price

Media headlines about PPL (NYSE:PPL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PPL earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3479217715173 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 5,652,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,332. The firm has a market cap of $19,384.82, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. PPL has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.75%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.32 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $159,422.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $295,164.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,940 shares in the company, valued at $821,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,978 shares of company stock worth $1,652,939. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ppl-ppl-share-price-updated-updated.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.