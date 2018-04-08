Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stratus Properties (STRS) Stock Price

Media stories about Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stratus Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6792134356178 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Stratus Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Stratus Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

STRS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing.

