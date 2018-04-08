American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given News Impact Score of 0.04

Media headlines about American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Woodmark earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7464985403557 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

AMWD opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,731.05, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.74. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $195,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,733.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,245 shares in the company, valued at $232,461,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,370,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

