Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Andina Acquisition (TGLS) Share Price

Headlines about Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Andina Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7101143649949 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TGLS opened at $8.99 on Friday. Andina Acquisition has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.76, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Andina Acquisition had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%. analysts expect that Andina Acquisition will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Andina Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Andina Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Andina Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Andina Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Andina Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Andina Acquisition

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

