Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dollar Tree earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.2795020557906 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.72. 3,015,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $23,429.81, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

In related news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $570,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $258,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

