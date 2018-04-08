Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goodyear Tire and Rubber earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9772352033474 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. 4,592,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,979. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,447.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-goodyear-tire-rubber-gt-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.