McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $128,112.80, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that McDonald's will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

