Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MediciNova (MNOV) Stock Price

Media stories about MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MediciNova earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7799516419593 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

MediciNova stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $521.84, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.35.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

