Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PHI (PHIIK) Stock Price

News stories about PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy producer an impact score of 44.5693301128793 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of PHIIK stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,661. PHI has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy producer reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. PHI had a net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter.

About PHI

PHI, Inc is engaged in transportation of personnel to, from, and among offshore platforms for customers engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. The Company offers these services in various domestic and international markets. Most of its offshore flight operations are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.

