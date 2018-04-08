SolarCity (SCTY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about SolarCity (NASDAQ:SCTY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SolarCity earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the renewable energy company an impact score of 44.2451991510102 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTY remained flat at $$20.34 during trading on Friday. SolarCity has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SolarCity Company Profile

SolarCity Corporation is a United States-based solar provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers. It operates through solar energy products and services segment.

