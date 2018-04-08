Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eyenovia (EYEN) Share Price

News headlines about Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyenovia earned a news impact score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0112326001854 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.50). equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fredric N. Eshelman purchased 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

