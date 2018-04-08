Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.4270196258884 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Brightcove stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

