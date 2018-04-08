Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) Share Price

Headlines about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.6837299513696 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE ETG opened at $16.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-eaton-vance-tax-advantaged-global-divide-etg-share-price-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.