Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pointer Telocation earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.5922546819282 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PNTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Pointer Telocation stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. The stock has a market cap of $113.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. Pointer Telocation has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 17.26%. equities analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

