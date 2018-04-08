Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Property Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9661522147773 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 1,659,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,481.18, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wood & Company started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-starwood-property-trust-stwd-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.