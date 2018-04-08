United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Fire & Casualty earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7864357234389 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of United Fire & Casualty in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $47.85 on Friday. United Fire & Casualty has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1,199.02, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.48.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. United Fire & Casualty had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $202,318.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-united-fire-group-ufcs-share-price-updated.html.

About United Fire & Casualty

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire & Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire & Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.