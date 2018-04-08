Alphabet (GOOGL) Given News Impact Rating of 0.02

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 44.5396718752146 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

GOOGL traded down $22.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,009.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $701,696.13, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

