Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Stock Price

News articles about AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AVEO Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.1653080422082 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.40, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

AVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study.

